Gadar 2 box office collection: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has crossed ₹300 crore in India business eight days since its release on 11 August. On it's 8th Day, the film earned approximately ₹20.50 crore net in India taking its total collection to ₹305.15 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of its 9th Day estimates, Gadar 2 is likely to collect approximately ₹30 crore, Sacnilk.com has reported.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film could see a big jump on its second Saturday and Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, Adarsh wrote, “300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 305.13 cr"

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a tweet on X wrote, “As i write this - #Gadar2 has entered ₹ 300 CR CLUB IN FLAT 8 Days !! ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER"

The film is running to packed hours across the country and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success. Sharing how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."