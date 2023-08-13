Gadar 2 gives single-screen cinemas a much-needed boost

“We’re humbled by the response which shows that the film is being celebrated like a festival. And all of this with the Independence Day holiday yet to come," Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios, producers of the film said, adding that the movie has met its goal of serving as a community experience. Single screen cinemas have even added shows as early as 1:00 am and 4:30 am to accommodate audiences. The film’s release happened just days after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal approved Sony Pictures Network India’s (Culver Max Entertainment) proposed merger with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

