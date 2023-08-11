Gadar 2 reactions: Sunny Deol-starrer delivers nostalgic performance with drama, action and emotion1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:39 PM IST
On the first day of the Gadar 2, the netizens had a thrilling response with most of them swayed by the action, drama and nostalgia it possessed
Sunny Deol's much-awaited action entertainer Gadar 2 was released on Friday with much fanfare. Gadar 2 is being tagged as one of the highest anticipated sequels in 2023, which re-creates the magic of 2001 and was touted as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol. On the first day of the Gadar 2, the netizens had a thrilling response with most of them swayed by the action, drama and nostalgia it possessed.
Gadar 2 expected collections
The film showcases dynamic and thrilling acting by acclaimed stars like Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh, delivering a high-energy performance. The pre-booking for Gadar 2 commenced a dozen days ahead of its official premiere. Additionally, to heighten the excitement, the producers reintroduced the initial installment of the movie in theaters.
Numerous media analyses have engaged in conjecture regarding the film's prospective substantial debut, with estimations varying between ₹20 to ₹25 Crore. Drawing upon information gleaned from industry experts, a DNA article proposed the notion that the film might conceivably accumulate a net sum of ₹25 crore on its inaugural day, and perhaps even eclipse the ₹30 crore mark.