Sunny Deol's much-awaited action entertainer Gadar 2 was released on Friday with much fanfare. Gadar 2 is being tagged as one of the highest anticipated sequels in 2023, which re-creates the magic of 2001 and was touted as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol. On the first day of the Gadar 2, the netizens had a thrilling response with most of them swayed by the action, drama and nostalgia it possessed.

“#OneWordReview… #Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER. #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations…," movie critic Taran Adarsh said in a long review.

"Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer. #UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre. #Gadar2 could’ve done with a shorter run time and a few over-stretched sequences," he added.