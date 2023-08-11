Sunny Deol's much-awaited action entertainer Gadar 2 was released on Friday with much fanfare. Gadar 2 is being tagged as one of the highest anticipated sequels in 2023, which re-creates the magic of 2001 and was touted as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol. On the first day of the Gadar 2, the netizens had a thrilling response with most of them swayed by the action, drama and nostalgia it possessed.
“#OneWordReview… #Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER. #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations…," movie critic Taran Adarsh said in a long review.
"Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer. #UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre. #Gadar2 could’ve done with a shorter run time and a few over-stretched sequences," he added.
Gadar 2 expected collections
The film showcases dynamic and thrilling acting by acclaimed stars like Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh, delivering a high-energy performance. The pre-booking for Gadar 2 commenced a dozen days ahead of its official premiere. Additionally, to heighten the excitement, the producers reintroduced the initial installment of the movie in theaters.
Numerous media analyses have engaged in conjecture regarding the film's prospective substantial debut, with estimations varying between ₹20 to ₹25 Crore. Drawing upon information gleaned from industry experts, a DNA article proposed the notion that the film might conceivably accumulate a net sum of ₹25 crore on its inaugural day, and perhaps even eclipse the ₹30 crore mark.
