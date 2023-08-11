Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Gadar 2 reactions: Sunny Deol-starrer delivers nostalgic performance with drama, action and emotion

Gadar 2 reactions: Sunny Deol-starrer delivers nostalgic performance with drama, action and emotion

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 08:39 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • On the first day of the Gadar 2, the netizens had a thrilling response with most of them swayed by the action, drama and nostalgia it possessed

Gadar 2 starcast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel during a live performance, in Ghaziabad

Sunny Deol's much-awaited action entertainer Gadar 2 was released on Friday with much fanfare. Gadar 2 is being tagged as one of the highest anticipated sequels in 2023, which re-creates the magic of 2001 and was touted as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol. On the first day of the Gadar 2, the netizens had a thrilling response with most of them swayed by the action, drama and nostalgia it possessed.

Sunny Deol's much-awaited action entertainer Gadar 2 was released on Friday with much fanfare. Gadar 2 is being tagged as one of the highest anticipated sequels in 2023, which re-creates the magic of 2001 and was touted as the biggest opener for Sunny Deol. On the first day of the Gadar 2, the netizens had a thrilling response with most of them swayed by the action, drama and nostalgia it possessed.

“#OneWordReview… #Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER. #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations…," movie critic Taran Adarsh said in a long review.

“#OneWordReview… #Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER. #Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. #Gadar2Review #Gadar2 lives up to massive expectations…," movie critic Taran Adarsh said in a long review.

"Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer. #UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre. #Gadar2 could’ve done with a shorter run time and a few over-stretched sequences," he added.

"Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer. #UtkarshSharma does very well and so do #AmeeshaPatel and #SimrattKaur… #ManishWadhwa is over the top, but it works in a film of this genre. #Gadar2 could’ve done with a shorter run time and a few over-stretched sequences," he added.

Gadar 2 expected collections

The film showcases dynamic and thrilling acting by acclaimed stars like Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh, delivering a high-energy performance. The pre-booking for Gadar 2 commenced a dozen days ahead of its official premiere. Additionally, to heighten the excitement, the producers reintroduced the initial installment of the movie in theaters.

Gadar 2 expected collections

The film showcases dynamic and thrilling acting by acclaimed stars like Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh, delivering a high-energy performance. The pre-booking for Gadar 2 commenced a dozen days ahead of its official premiere. Additionally, to heighten the excitement, the producers reintroduced the initial installment of the movie in theaters.

Numerous media analyses have engaged in conjecture regarding the film's prospective substantial debut, with estimations varying between 20 to 25 Crore. Drawing upon information gleaned from industry experts, a DNA article proposed the notion that the film might conceivably accumulate a net sum of 25 crore on its inaugural day, and perhaps even eclipse the 30 crore mark.

Numerous media analyses have engaged in conjecture regarding the film's prospective substantial debut, with estimations varying between 20 to 25 Crore. Drawing upon information gleaned from industry experts, a DNA article proposed the notion that the film might conceivably accumulate a net sum of 25 crore on its inaugural day, and perhaps even eclipse the 30 crore mark.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 08:39 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.