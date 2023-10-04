Gadar 2’s digital premiere on ZEE5 on October 6

In a post on X, ZEE5 announced that Sunny Deol-starrer “Gadar 2” will be premiered on the digital platform from October 6

ZEE5, the streaming platform on Wednesday announced that Sunny Deol-starrer "Gadar 2" will be premiered on the digital platform from October 6.

"The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India's Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5," Zee Entertainment Enterprises-owned ZEE5 said in a post on X.

Anil Sharma-directed film saw Deol reprise his iconic role of Tara Singh from 2001's "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

"Gadar 2", produced by Zee Studios, also features Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

It also starred Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Simrat Kaur.

"Gadar 2" was released in theatres on August 11.

The film has earned around ₹500 crore till now. The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer “Baahubali 2".

The Hindi lifetime collection of “Baahubali 2" stood at a staggering ₹510.99 crore.

Aamir Khan is all set to produce his next venture titled "Lahore 1947", which will feature Sunny Deol.

The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Aamir’s production house on October 3 said on Instagram: “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, A."

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together --"Ghayal", "Damini", and "Ghatak".

(With inputs from agencies)

