Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow to be e-auctioned, bank to recover ₹55-crore dues: Reports1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Reports claim that Deol mortgaged his studio to raise money for his directorial venture, Ghayal Once Again in 2016.
Amid the grand success of his recent movie Gadar 2, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol received a notice that was put out in a newspaper by Bank of Baroda, indicating that his Juhu bungalow -- Sunny Villa -- will be e-auctioned for non-payment of dues on September 25, reported News18.