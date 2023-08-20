Amid the grand success of his recent movie Gadar 2, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol received a notice that was put out in a newspaper by Bank of Baroda, indicating that his Juhu bungalow -- Sunny Villa -- will be e-auctioned for non-payment of dues on September 25, reported News18 .

As per the notice, Bank of Baroda in its notice said that Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol borrowed ₹55,99,80,766.33 from the lender and was the guarantor in this case. The lender mentioned that his property will be auctioned virtually to recover the ₹55.99 crore he owes.

Established in the late 80s, Deol's bungalow houses Sunny Super Sound the office of the actor, a preview theatre, and two other post-production suites.

The procedure says the lender will approach the District Magistrate and after approval, the buyer will get physical possession of the property.

One who bids the highest will get symbolic possession of the bungalow, but only after the approval from the DM, he or she can take the actual possession, which may take from months to years.

Reports claim that Deol mortgaged his studio to raise money for his directorial venture, Ghayal Once Again (2016).

Meanwhile, Deol's Gadar-2 is breaking box office records since its release. Till now the firm has garnered ₹336.20 crore in India and is expected to enter the ₹350-crore club on Sunday.