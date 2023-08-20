Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow to be e-auctioned, bank to recover 55-crore dues: Reports

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow to be e-auctioned, bank to recover 55-crore dues: Reports

1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Reports claim that Deol mortgaged his studio to raise money for his directorial venture, Ghayal Once Again in 2016.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol poses for a photograph during a press conference for celebration of success his film 'Gadar 2', in Mumbai on Monday.

Amid the grand success of his recent movie Gadar 2, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol received a notice that was put out in a newspaper by Bank of Baroda, indicating that his Juhu bungalow -- Sunny Villa -- will be e-auctioned for non-payment of dues on September 25, reported News18.

As per the notice, Bank of Baroda in its notice said that Ajay Singh Deol aka Sunny Deol borrowed 55,99,80,766.33 from the lender and was the guarantor in this case. The lender mentioned that his property will be auctioned virtually to recover the 55.99 crore he owes.

Established in the late 80s, Deol's bungalow houses Sunny Super Sound the office of the actor, a preview theatre, and two other post-production suites.

The procedure says the lender will approach the District Magistrate and after approval, the buyer will get physical possession of the property.

One who bids the highest will get symbolic possession of the bungalow, but only after the approval from the DM, he or she can take the actual possession, which may take from months to years.

Reports claim that Deol mortgaged his studio to raise money for his directorial venture, Ghayal Once Again (2016).

Meanwhile, Deol's Gadar-2 is breaking box office records since its release. Till now the firm has garnered 336.20 crore in India and is expected to enter the 350-crore club on Sunday.

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 03:10 PM IST
