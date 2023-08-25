Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 BO Collection: Sunny Deol's film earns ₹8 cr on day 14, Akshay Kumar's movie slows down1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Gadar 2 earns ₹8.2 crore on Thursday, set to surpass Baahubali 2; OMG 2 collects ₹2 crore on day 13.
Gadar 2, the sequel to the popular movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel earned ₹8.2 crore on Thursday, while Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 collected only ₹2 crore on day 13 in India, according to a report published by Sacnilk.com.