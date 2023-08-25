Gadar 2, the sequel to the popular movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel earned ₹8.2 crore on Thursday, while Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 collected only ₹2 crore on day 13 in India, according to a report published by Sacnilk.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During its first 13 days in theatres, Gadar 2 earned Rs. 411.10 crore. OMG 2 minted over ₹120 crores in 13 days of its release on August 11.

Gadar 2 crossed ₹400-crore mark at the domestic Box Office on August 21, which was on Day 11 of its release. The movie is also on track to set a new record by surpassing the collections of 'Baahubali 2' and "Pathaan' soon.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

On the other hand, OMG 2 after crossing the Rs100 crore mark, slowed down in its second week. On Tuesday, it is estimated to have collected around ₹3.20 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The movie now stands at Rs.123.62 crore after twelve days since its release.

OMG 2, which released on August 11, had a theatrical release alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. It opened with Rs10.26 crore and saw an impressive Rs17 crore collection on its first Sunday.

Despite experiencing lower figures during the weekdays, it managed to reach Rs12 crore on its second Sunday. However, it slowed down again on its second Monday and gathered approximately ₹3.20 crore on Tuesday.