Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer BO Collection: Sunny Deol's film strong on day 15; OMG 2, Jailer slowing down at box office1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 collects ₹7 crore on its fifteenth day, while Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 slows down at the box office. Rajinikanth's Jailer earns over ₹300 crore in 16 days.
After entering the ₹400 crore club at the domestic box office, Sunny Deol's starrer Gadar 2 film has collected nearly ₹7 crore on day 15. According to Sacnilk.com data, Gadar 2 has earned ₹6.70 crore nett in India on its fifteenth day. So far, the film has minted ₹425.80 crore nett in India.