Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 collects ₹7 crore on its fifteenth day, while Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 slows down at the box office. Rajinikanth's Jailer earns over ₹300 crore in 16 days.

After entering the ₹400 crore club at the domestic box office, Sunny Deol's starrer Gadar 2 film has collected nearly ₹7 crore on day 15. According to Sacnilk.com data, Gadar 2 has earned ₹6.70 crore nett in India on its fifteenth day. So far, the film has minted ₹425.80 crore nett in India.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2 is now slowing down at the box office with ₹1.80 crore nett collection on its fifteenth day, while Rajinikanth's Jailer movie earned over ₹300 crore in India in 16 days.

Rajinikanth's Jailer performed well in its first 12 days at the box office and earned ₹287.30 crore in the domestic market. On its sixteenth day for all languages, Jailer earned ₹2.59 crore in India. The movie's 13-day worldwide collection stood at ₹301.30 crore.

About Gadar 2: Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma and features the original cast of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, and Rakesh Bedi.

About OMG 2: In the film, Pankaj Tripathi's character engages in a legal battle against the education system to seek justice for his son. He portrays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout worshiper of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam portrays a lawyer. The film received an 'A' certificate from the censor board after several modifications.

About Jailer: Jailer is a movie where Rajinikanth (Muthuvel Pandian), a retired jailer goes on a manhunt to find his son's killers. However, the road leads to a bit darker place and complex situation starts to take place.