NEW DELHI : Online gaming company Games24x7 has launched a new advertising campaign for its flagship offering, RummyCircle, with a view to capture Hindi speaking markets.

Presently, the app has as many as 21 million downloads, while 40 million users have registered on it.

Created by advertising agency Spring Marketing Capital, the television campaign shows young users playing with each other on the Rummycircle app on their phone. The slice-of-life format brand film captures immersive game playing experience that RummyCircle offers to users.

Avik Das Kanungo, director – brand and marketing strategy, Games24x7 said that they have seen a consistent increase in interest for the game from players across the country.

"While online rummy as a category is popular in the South markets, our research has shown a substantial rise in interest from players in the other parts of the country. The primary objective of this new positioning campaign is to expand our brand footprint beyond the South market, which includes Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal."

Apart from Hindi speaking market, customised versions of the TVC will run across major regional channels in West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign will also run across all over-the-top video streaming platforms and YouTube and the new positioning will be further amplified through high-frequency campaigns on social media and other digital platforms. The company said it will leverage strategic sponsorships and tie-ups with influencers across different regions of the country to further promote the campaign.

"Rummy has always been part of our culture. It is often played as a fun, inclusive, engaging game in different Indian households and by every family member. Rummy is also a game of skill. Rummy Circle's 'Apna Game Dikhao' campaign aims at bringing newer and diverse players into the world of online rummy to test their skills and have fun, just like they would at home," said Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital.

