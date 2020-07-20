Games24x7 launches television campaign for RummyCircle app

"Rummy has always been part of our culture. It is often played as a fun, inclusive, engaging game in different Indian households and by every family member. Rummy is also a game of skill. Rummy Circle's 'Apna Game Dikhao' campaign aims at bringing newer and diverse players into the world of online rummy to test their skills and have fun, just like they would at home," said Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital.