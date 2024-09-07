Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Niel Nitin Mukesh and Boman Irani visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja today, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

The much-awaited and auspicious Ganeshotsav began on Saturday, September 7, 2024 in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Niel Nitin Mukesh and Boman Irani visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja today, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja along with his son AbRam and manager Pooja Dadlani to seek divine blessings. Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), one of his fans named Soni Raj Singh (@SoniDreams) shared the video of King Khan and his son offering prayers to from Lord Ganesha.

Kartik Aaryan Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan also visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his father, Manish Tiwari, and his mother, Mala Tiwari to seek blessings from Vighnaharta Ganesha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, Kartik Aaryan was seen in casuals. He was wearing navy blue shirt, which was paired with baggy blue denim jeans. The actor was accompanied by his team, who helped manage the crowd.

Kartik also shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account from his visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. Along with the pictures, he wrote, ''HE is back… and so am i for his blessings. Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya.''

This is not the first time thatthe Pyaar Ka Punchnamafame actor has visited the the Lalbaugcha Raja, last year as well the actor sought blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Lalbaugcha Raja with his parents Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal to seek blessings.

Actor Varun Dhawan also Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings. The actor shares a short clip on his Instagram account.

Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma also visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor, producer, and filmmaker Boman Irani also visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Zenobia Irani to seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings

