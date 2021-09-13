NEW DELHI: Pen Studios, co-producer and distributor of upcoming films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi , SS Rajamouli’s RRR and John Abraham’s Attack , has released a statement denying rumours of any of the films opting for a direct-to-digital release.

“There have been several rumours doing the rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres," Jayantilal Gada, chairman and managing director, Pen Studios, said in a statement.

Several filmmakers have reiterated faith in the theatrical medium despite many months of covid-induced closure. Big-budget titles like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83 and Yash Raj Films’ movie slate are waiting it out. The relaxation in seating limits to 100% across the country and easing of restrictions across states would be crucial for Bollywood producers to start locking dates for new releases. If all goes well and covid case graph doesn't rise in the coming months, new films will hit theatres consistently leading to a 20% jump in box office collections compared to pre-covid times given the pent-up demand, according to trade experts. Big star vehicles are crucial for the film business that is expected to have contracted by 67% over FY21.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, titles ready for release include Atrangi Re, a film directed by Aanand L Rai featuring Akshay Kumar, alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, helmed by Sairat filmmaker Nagraj Manjule; Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui; Salman Khan’s Antim starring Ayush Sharma; Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey; Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan; Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha; Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey; Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.