‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ producer denies OTT premiere

Several filmmakers have reiterated faith in the theatrical medium despite many months of covid-induced closure. Big-budget titles like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83 and Yash Raj Films’ movie slate are waiting it out. The relaxation in seating limits to 100% across the country and easing of restrictions across states would be crucial for Bollywood producers to start locking dates for new releases. If all goes well and covid case graph doesn't rise in the coming months, new films will hit theatres consistently leading to a 20% jump in box office collections compared to pre-covid times given the pent-up demand, according to trade experts. Big star vehicles are crucial for the film business that is expected to have contracted by 67% over FY21.