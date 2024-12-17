Industry
Gaurav Banerjee sets audacious goals to rebuild Sony after failed ZEE merger
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 17 Dec 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Summary
- Banerjee’s vision reflects a content-first strategy powered by marquee sports, refreshed TV programming, and exclusive digital hits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After Sony Pictures Networks India’s $10-billion merger with Zee Entertainment fell apart earlier this year, the network’s new managing director and CEO, Gaurav Banerjee, is rolling out a bold strategy to reset operations. Banerjee, known for his sharp programming instincts, has zeroed in on three priorities—reviving Sony Entertainment Television (SET), ramping up premium live sports, and driving subscriptions on SonyLIV.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less