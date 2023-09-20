GECs gear up for big festive season, expect ad revenue boost2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:26 AM IST
GECs are launching new shows for the festive season, expecting an increase in ad revenues of 12-14% compared to last year. Advertisers in FMCG, automotive, and e-commerce sectors are expected to increase spending.
New Delhi: General entertainment channels (GECs) are preparing for a busy festive season with several new launches, and expect advertising revenues to increase.
