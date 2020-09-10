Gen Z watched more streaming content than millennials during lockdown

As per the study, 5% of the respondents claimed to consume between 6-12 hours of daily content on OTT platforms before the lockdown commenced. However, the figure quadrupled following lockdown, with 20% of the people claiming to a transition from being “casual watchers" who consumed roughly 2-6 hours of daily content to now being categorized as binge watchers due to them spending a lot more time on OTT platforms.