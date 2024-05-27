Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  ‘General Hospital’ fame Johnny Wactor shot dead in suspected robbery

‘General Hospital’ fame Johnny Wactor shot dead in suspected robbery

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Johnny Wactor, the actor best known for his role as Brando Corbin on ABC's soap opera ‘General Hospital’, has died after being shot during a suspected robbery in Los Angeles. He was 37.

Johnny Wactor, best known for his role in the soap opera ‘General Hospital’

Johnny Wactor, the actor best known for his role as Brando Corbin on ABC's soap opera ‘General Hospital’, has died after being shot during a suspected robbery in Los Angeles. He was 37.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.