‘General Hospital’ fame Johnny Wactor shot dead in suspected robbery
27 May 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Johnny Wactor, the actor best known for his role as Brando Corbin on ABC's soap opera ‘General Hospital’, has died after being shot during a suspected robbery in Los Angeles. He was 37.
