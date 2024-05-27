‘General Hospital’ fame Johnny Wactor shot dead in suspected robbery

Johnny Wactor, the actor best known for his role as Brando Corbin on ABC's soap opera ‘General Hospital’, has died after being shot during a suspected robbery in Los Angeles. He was 37.

