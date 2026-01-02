logoNews

GenZ, millennials cheer to a Stranger Things themed New Year, brands hop on to the party

Pratishtha Bagai
5 min read2 Jan 2026, 05:50 AM IST
Stranger Things season 5 finale is the longest episode ever.(Netflix)
By leveraging a staggered release strategy, Netflix achieved high social media engagement throughout late 2025, enabling brands like Swiggy Instamart to integrate immersive technology into their apps. 

This New Year, people were not just wishing each other a happy 2026 and making resolutions—they were also streaming the finale episode of Stranger Things on Netflix, which was in its fifth season. As soon as the episode aired, some began comparing it to Game of Thrones, while others hailed it as a historical moment in pop culture, akin to Harry Potter. Social media was quickly abuzz with reactions and discussions.

However, Netflix’s strategy of splitting the fifth and final season into three drops kept social media buzzing throughout 2025. Data from influencer marketing agency Qoruz shows that around 13,000 influencers—with at least 1,000 followers on public accounts—posted over 29,000 Instagram updates, garnering nearly 152 million views.

Chatter peaked in November with the first four episodes, surged over the December festive weekend, and built to the finale’s 6:30 a.m. IST release on 1 January. Set in the 1980s, this decade-spanning series follows young friends as they confront supernatural forces and secret government experiments. It blends coming-of-age drama, fantasy, horror, and sci-fi, cementing its status as a millennial favourite.

“This was a genius marketing strategy that didn’t keep the audience waiting for weekly episodes like in older times, but also skipped letting viewers binge the full season at once and forget it fast. Viewers got enough meat after three years to satisfy their cravings for a new season, but it didn’t satiate the hunger all at once; instead, it was stretched out over two months. This kept them hooked for the next drops. At the same time, the social media hype gave non-viewers, especially Gen Z, Fomo (fear of missing out), and in the gaps, they got enough time to binge earlier parts and join the party,” said Aditya Gurwara, cofounder of Qoruz.

Brand integration

The show, which has been ranking among the top 10 in India since November, is currently trending at number 1, according to Netflix's top 10 global ranking data.

Brands like Swiggy Instamart seized the opportunity to market and monetize the show’s release. They partnered with Netflix to create a campaign called ‘Insta Strange’, a section on their app where users can select an item to add to their cart without having to touch the screen. Essentially, it used the phone camera to track their hand gestures, mimicking the telekinesis ability of the popular character Eleven from the show. The quick commerce and streaming platform also co-created merchandise, such as mousepads and keychains from the show, and ran digital campaigns.

Key Takeaways
  • Splitting the season into three parts prevented ‘binge-and-forget’ syndrome, sustaining social media relevance for two months.
  • Swiggy Instamart successfully used gesture-tracking technology to turn a streaming trend into a direct sales and engagement tool.
  • The show’s popularity isn't limited to metros, as evidenced by sold-out screenings in cities like Coimbatore.
  • The finale acted as a massive reach multiplier, providing even non-creators with significantly higher social media engagement.
  • A notable gap exists in the Indian market for official merchandise and theatrical screenings, which fans are currently seeking abroad.

“We started the talks on designing this campaign with Netflix six months ago, and it took us almost four months to make it happen, but the excitement around the season had us sold out only within the first few weeks of the release. In fact, our social media campaign crossed 10 million views within 24 hours,” said Abhishek Shetty, head of marketing at Swiggy Instamart and private brands. Shetty highlighted how the show's appeal to both millennials and Gen Z contributed to the campaign's success, aligning with their strategy to tap into their target audience.

Netflix India itself marketed the show with multi-city campaigns, including influencer and public events, social media and influencer marketing, celebrity endorsements, billboards, and experiential marketing.

“At the heart of Netflix’s multi-city campaign was a major metro takeover that transformed daily commutes into an immersive Stranger Things experience. The Delhi Metro Yellow Line was completely wrapped in iconic imagery from the series, turning the entire train journey into a walk through the Upside Down. Mumbai’s Aqua Line complemented this with dynamic videos that blur the line between fiction and reality, making it feel as though Hawkins has spilt into the city’s everyday life,” said Netflix in an emailed reply to Mint’s queries.

Global gaps

However, some fans were not very happy with the scale of marketing compared to global activation. “We attended a public activation event in Bangkok on 26 December during our personal vacation, and the fandom was huge there. It took us 4 hours in the 2-kilometre-long queue to enter the event and a couple more to fully experience it. Other attendees were all dressed up in the official merchandise they purchased from the official Netflix shop website. The finale episode wasn’t officially released in theatres, unlike in a few other global locations,” said Nipun Jain, co-creator of trivia channel Arey Pata Hai.

Nevertheless, it didn't stop them from doing their own watch parties and private screenings, even beyond the metros. A private screening theatre in Coimbatore called The Loft, which has been operational for a year, has never seen demand at such a scale. They have been booked beyond 80% capacity for Stranger Things since its final season started dropping in parts in November.

“Close to the release days, we were fully booked with high demand, also pushing us to operate beyond our regular hours. For watch parties, most people booked 2-3 1.5-hour slots at once to binge-watch multiple episodes at once, which was a shift from our movie and F1 streamings,” said Kailas Sampathkumar, the founder. “The youngest viewers included school goers who wanted to watch the show with a group of their friends, and the oldest were IT employees in their 30s who did the same, while remotely working on their laptops and watching the show at the same time,” he added.

Social impact

Influencer Devansh Khamboj organized a watch party where attendees dressed in red and gathered to watch Volume 2 of the final season, enjoying ‘demogorgon’ themed snacks they had specially prepared, followed by a discussion on theories about what happens next.

The creator highlighted that the content they posted from the party performed really well online as it was topical and popular among millennials and Gen Zs. One of the attendees, Priyanshu Goel, who is not even a creator, saw ten times better engagement on the Stranger Things content than his regular posts.

