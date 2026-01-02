GenZ, millennials cheer to a Stranger Things themed New Year, brands hop on to the party

“This was a genius marketing strategy that didn’t keep the audience waiting for weekly episodes like in older times, but also skipped letting viewers binge the full season at once and forget it fast. Viewers got enough meat after three years to satisfy their cravings for a new season, but it didn’t satiate the hunger all at once; instead, it was stretched out over two months. This kept them hooked for the next drops. At the same time, the social media hype gave non-viewers, especially Gen Z, Fomo (fear of missing out), and in the gaps, they got enough time to binge earlier parts and join the party,” said Aditya Gurwara, cofounder of Qoruz.