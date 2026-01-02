This New Year, people were not just wishing each other a happy 2026 and making resolutions—they were also streaming the finale episode of Stranger Things on Netflix, which was in its fifth season. As soon as the episode aired, some began comparing it to Game of Thrones, while others hailed it as a historical moment in pop culture, akin to Harry Potter. Social media was quickly abuzz with reactions and discussions.
GenZ, millennials cheer to a Stranger Things themed New Year, brands hop on to the party
SummaryBy leveraging a staggered release strategy, Netflix achieved high social media engagement throughout late 2025, enabling brands like Swiggy Instamart to integrate immersive technology into their apps.
This New Year, people were not just wishing each other a happy 2026 and making resolutions—they were also streaming the finale episode of Stranger Things on Netflix, which was in its fifth season. As soon as the episode aired, some began comparing it to Game of Thrones, while others hailed it as a historical moment in pop culture, akin to Harry Potter. Social media was quickly abuzz with reactions and discussions.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More