Gerard Butler’s ‘Plane’ to release in cinemas on 13 January

People are willing to come to theatres for large-scale spectacles and not performance-oriented dramas, as critically acclaimed titles like Palm Springs (English), A Hero (English and Farsi) and Parallel Mothers (Spanish) have failed to generate buzz over the past few months. That wouldn’t have been the case pre-covid, said film trade experts. Millennials are watching content from across the world and are open to films from different genres. While superhero films have a loyal audience, people are open to watching non-superhero content too.