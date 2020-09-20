Global box office slump a worrying sign for Indian film business

To be sure, this is a worrying sign for the film exhibition business in India that is yet to get a nod from the government to even restart operations. Given the unimpressive numbers of Tenet and Mulan and the negative audience feedback to both, it is unlikely that Indian viewers, anyway starved of massy, local language entertainment, will flock to cinemas to watch them in large numbers. However, big-ticket Indian films are unlikely to arrive in cinemas until filmmakers and theatre owners can gauge the reception to smaller films or Hollywood offerings, trade experts say, further delaying the overall cycle of recovery for the business.