‘Godfather’ Day 1 collection: Chiranjeevi's film earns ₹38 cr globally2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 02:04 PM IST
Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s new film 'Godfather' has raised ₹38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced.
Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s new film 'Godfather' has raised ₹38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced.
Listen to this article
Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s new film "Godfather" has raised ₹38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced as quoted by news agency PTI. Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on its official Twitter handle.