Telugu star Chiranjeevi’s new film " Godfather " has raised ₹38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced as quoted by news agency PTI. Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on its official Twitter handle.

The film was released on Wednesday, Dussehra. The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s 2019 Malayalam directorial “Lucifer", which featured Mohanlal in the lead. The film co-stars Nayanthara and has been directed by Mohan Raja.

"Humongous Blockbuster #GodFather off to a sensational start. Worldwide gross of 38 CR on Day 1" the production banner tweeted.

Also starring Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana, “Godfather" is directed by Mohan Raja. The film also features Bollywood star Salman Khan in a crucial cameo appearance. It is produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

(With PTI inputs)