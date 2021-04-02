‘Godzilla’: A monster of a name has taken on a life of its own
- There would be no ‘Bridezilla’ or ‘Momzilla’ without the original, itself a multilingual mashup of other words for big, intimidating beings
Linguist and lexicographer Ben Zimmer analyzes the origins of words in the news. Read previous columns here.
Godzilla, that prehistoric mega-lizard supercharged by nuclear radiation, is stomping its way onto the silver screen yet again. In the 36th installment of the Godzilla franchise, the King of the Monsters is taking on its gigantic counterpart, King Kong. “Godzilla vs. Kong," simultaneously in theaters and streaming, is shaping up to be a monster hit in more ways than one.
