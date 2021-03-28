‘Godzilla vs Kong’ brings good news for box office, but only in the south

Hollywood monster film Godzilla vs Kong has continued its impressive run at the box office in India, having made Rs22 crore at last count and eyeing a weekend of ₹28 crore-Rs30 crore, but the business is driven entirely by south India. Around 70% of the numbers made by the film are coming from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Mysore, Tamil Nadu and Kerala according to trade website Box Office India while several Hindi-speaking markets, especially Maharashtra, face covid-19 curbs and restrictions. The response to the film is better than previous Hollywood offerings Tenet and Wonder Woman that made Rs12.57 crore and Rs18.36 crore, respectively, and had released soon after the reopening of cinemas in October.

“Godzilla vs Kong dominates on day two as well. South is driving its business, while Hindi markets (mainly Mumbai) are not able to realize full potential due to covid-19. Weekend should see an upswing," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Box Office India pointed out that the Adam Wingard directed film saw much growth even in Hindi-speaking markets such as Delhi NCR and Mumbai over the weekend thanks to the positive word-of-mouth though absolute numbers may still remain low because of the restrictions in Maharashtra.

Bollywood offerings Roohi and Mumbai Saga had earlier made Rs2.37 crore and Rs2.24 crore on their opening days in the Hindi markets respectively while Godzilla, despite better response, only managed Rs1.87 crore. That evidently spells bad news for the Hindi films that are lined up for release in the coming months unless restrictions are eased and the situation gets better.

Godzilla vs Kong is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via