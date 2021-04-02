‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Review: A mental mush of a monster mash

In a patchwork production full of bad ideas poorly executed, Jia also embodies the story’s only good idea. (Adam Wingard directed from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.) Kong has always had a soft spot for human females. In this case the appeal is instantly clear. A native of Skull Island, where the action resumes many years after the ragtag events of the 2017 film “Kong: Skull Island," Jia was orphaned by a storm that wiped out the island’s indigenous population. She needs Kong’s protection, and gives him a gift in return—her sign language, which he picks up spontaneously, with no urging on her part. What a promising development that is, and how stirring the consequences might have been, plumbing the depths of Kong’s psyche in the simian equivalent of “Garbo Speaks!" But it, too, comes to almost nothing, just some rudimentary exchanges that give way to the big guy’s usual bellows and grunts.