NEW DELHI: A renewed surge in covid cases and pandemic-related restrictions in India, American monster film Godzilla vs Kong has managed a fair start at the box office after its release on Wednesday, according to initial reports.

Trade website Box Office India said the Adam Wingard directed film notched up better numbers in the morning than recent Hindi releases like Roohi and Mumbai Saga in the Hindi market, and considering the situation is far better for south India language movies, it should be able to surpass the opening of all Hindi films released since October.

﻿Roohi, for instance, had made Rs2.75 crore on its opening day thanks to the Mahashivratri holiday, and the Hollywood flick should be able to beat those numbers even though infections have surged in the past two weeks.

“The opening day numbers of Godzilla vs Kong clearly indicate that the audience is ready for great cinema. The question that remains to be answered now is if we (the Indian film fraternity) are ready to live up to their expectations? Can’t take them for granted anymore," independent film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted.

This is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Meanwhile, Bollywood crime thriller Mumbai Saga had made Rs11 crore since its release last Friday, with huge fall in collections from the multiplexes and metros. The film, however, has crossed over Rs3 crore in the Mumbai film distribution circuit where restrictions are severe in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, beating those of horror comedy Roohi.

