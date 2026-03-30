Several iconic Hindi film songs released in the 1950s and 60s, many of which remain deeply embedded in popular culture, are now completing their statutory copyright term and entering the public domain, if they haven’t already.
Bollywood’s golden music age set to enter the public domain as old songs complete copyright term
SummaryIconic 1950s–60s songs are entering the public domain, eliminating licence fees. Businesses gain from lower costs, while legacy music labels face shrinking revenues from archival catalogues.
Several iconic Hindi film songs released in the 1950s and 60s, many of which remain deeply embedded in popular culture, are now completing their statutory copyright term and entering the public domain, if they haven’t already.
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