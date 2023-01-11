Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Updates: 'RRR' track 'Naatu Naatu' wins Golden Globe for original song

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 08:12 AM ISTAgencies
The blockbuster Telugu movie has two nominations at the Golden Globes -- 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song–motion picture'.

  • Golden Globe Awards 2023 Live Updates:  The Globes were plunged into chaos shortly before a largely remote pandemic 2021 awards show when a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA, then numbering 87 members, had no Black members. Catch all the live updates 

Hollywood giants from Steven Spielberg to James Cameron flocked back to the Golden Globes on Tuesday, as the controversial awards show got under way with a star-packed gala despite its scandals.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, hosting proceedings, kicked things off with a monologue poking fun at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the event organizers who were condemned for having no Black members until recently.

Catch all the live updates here:

11 Jan 2023, 08:12 AM IST Julia Garner wins the Golden Globe

Julia Garner wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress - Television Series, Musical-Comedy or Drama for Ozark.

11 Jan 2023, 08:11 AM IST Zendaya wins the Golden Globe

Zendaya wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.

11 Jan 2023, 07:52 AM IST Best Animated Feature

 

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio wins Best Motion Picture: Animated. “Animation is cinema," he said in his speech.

11 Jan 2023, 07:52 AM IST Austin Butler wins Golden Globe

Austin Butler wins Golden Globe for best drama actor for 'Elvis'

11 Jan 2023, 07:41 AM IST Music composer MM Keeravani poses with the Golden Globes 2023 award

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song–motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu".

View Full Image
The Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu' is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
11 Jan 2023, 07:38 AM IST Michelle Yeoh wins Golden Globe

Michelle Yeoh wins Golden Globe for best actress in musical/comedy

11 Jan 2023, 07:33 AM IST Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe

Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for best actor in musical or comedy

11 Jan 2023, 07:32 AM IST Best Actor - Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White wins or Best Actor - Television Series, Musical or Comedy for The Bear.

11 Jan 2023, 07:32 AM IST Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson wins Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Abbott Elementary.

11 Jan 2023, 07:22 AM IST List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

FILM

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon"

Original Song: “Naatu Naatu," from “RRR," music by M.M. Keeravani.

TV

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary"

11 Jan 2023, 07:16 AM IST ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR wins best original song award

"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song–motion picture category

11 Jan 2023, 07:14 AM IST Angela Bassett wins best supporting actress award

Black Panther" actress Angela Bassett won a supporting actress award on Tuesday at the first Golden Globe awards since a scandal knocked the glitzy Hollywood ceremony off television.

Bassett was honored for playing Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a sequel that was rewritten after the death of star Chadwick Boseman.

11 Jan 2023, 07:11 AM IST Golden Globe awards: Full list of nominees

The following is the full list of nominees: MOVIES BEST PICTURE-DRAMA

“Avatar: The Way of Water"

“Elvis"

“The Fabelmans"

“Tar"

“Top Gun: Maverick" BEST PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

"Babylon"

“The Banshees of Inisherin"

“Everything Everywhere All at Once"

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

“Triangle of Sadness" BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

“Inu-Oh"

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

“Turning Red" BEST PICTURE-NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

“All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

“Close" (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

“RRR" (India) BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Austin Butler, “Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, “The Son"

Bill Nighy, “Living"

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection" BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, “Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu"

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once" BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva, “Babylon"

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, “White Noise"

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, “She Said" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, “Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse" BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans" BEST SCREENPLAY

“The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh

“Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans," Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

“Tar," Todd Field

“Women Talking," Sarah Polley BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Babylon," Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees of Inisherin," Carter Burwell

“The Fabelmans," John Williams

“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking," Hildur Guðnadóttir BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Lift Me Up" by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

“Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro (“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio")

“Naatu Naatu" by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR")

“Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (“Top Gun: Maverick")

“Carolina" by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing") TELEVISION BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul" (AMC)

“The Crown" (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon" (HBO Max)

“Ozark" (Netflix)

“Severance" (Apple TV ) BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

“The Bear" (FX)

“Hacks" (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

“Wednesday" (Netflix) BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

“Black Bird" (Apple TV )

“Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (Netflix)

“The Dropout" (Hulu)

“Pam and Tommy" (Hulu)

“The White Lotus" (HBO Max) BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Emma D'Arcy, “House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown"

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, “Euphoria" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, “Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, “Severance" BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday"

Jean Smart, “Hacks" BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, “Atlanta"

Bill Hader, “Barry"

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MUSICAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks"

Julia Garner, “Ozark"

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MUSICAL, COMEDY or DRAMA

John Lithgow, “The Old Man"

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown"

John Turturro, “Severance"

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, “Barry" BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy"

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna"

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy"

Julia Roberts “Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried “The Dropout" BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird"

Colin Firth, “The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus"

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven"

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV MOVIE

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

11 Jan 2023, 07:10 AM IST Golden Globes return as Spielberg, 'Top Gun' and 'Avatar' face off

Spielberg, nominated for his semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans," and Cameron's sci-fi "Avatar: The Way of Water" will go head-to-head for best drama, along with "Top Gun: Maverick" -- another long-awaited sequel that has become a smash box office hit.

11 Jan 2023, 07:09 AM IST 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, JR NTR and director SS Rajamouli walk Golden Globes red carpet

"RRR" stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli made a grand entry at the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globes as they aim to strike gold at the first ceremony of Hollywood award season.

View Full Image
The blockbuster Telugu movie has two nominations at the Golden Globes -- 'best picture-non English' and 'best original song–motion picture'.
11 Jan 2023, 07:06 AM IST Carmichael kicks off Globes, plunging straight into scandal

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee, as the beleaguered award show sought to rekindle its pre-pandemic and pre-scandal glamour.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP