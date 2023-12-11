Golden Globe Nominations 2024: Barbie leads with 9 nominations followed by Oppenheimer; read full list
Golden Globe Nominations 2024: The full list of nomination has been announced and the winner is Barbenheimer. The nomination list has been dominated by Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” closely followed by Oppenheimer
One of the major highlights of this year's film industry is ‘Barbenheimer’, and the same is reflected on the Golden Globe Awards nomination list announced on Friday. Greta Gerwig's “Barbie" dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer stood on the second spot with eight nominations.