One of the major highlights of this year's film industry is ‘Barbenheimer’, and the same is reflected on the Golden Globe Awards nomination list announced on Friday. Greta Gerwig's “Barbie" dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer stood in the second spot with eight nominations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barbie was nominated for Best Picture Musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.

On the other hand, Nolan's masterpiece won nominations in categories like best picture drama, for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Golden Globe Awards 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 7. The orgnisers of the show, now a for-profit endeavour with a larger and more diverse voting body, declared the nominations for different categories on Monday. The show was struggling with scandal and several troubled years. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama presided over the announcements from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the show will also take place on Jan. 7.

Golden Globe Awards 2024: Full list of nominations Best drama movies: “Anatomy of a Fall"; “Killers of the Flower Moon"; “Maestro"; “Oppenheimer"; “Past Lives"; “The Zone of Interest."

Best movie musical or comedy category: “Air"; “American Fiction"; “Barbie"; “The Holdovers"; “May December"; "Poor Things." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Animated films: “The Boy and the Heron"; “Elemental"; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie"; “Suzume"; and “Wish."

Non-English language film: “Anatomy of a Fall"; “Fallen Leaves"; “Io Capitano"; “Past Lives"; “Society of the Snow"; “The Zone of Interest."

Best actor in a television drama: Brian Cox, “Succession"; Kieran Culkin, “Succession"; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses"; Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us"; Jeremy Strong, “Succession"; Dominic West, “The Crown." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Female actor in a television comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary"; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear"; Elle Fanning, “The Great"; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building"; Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face."

Male actor in a television comedy: Bill Hader, “Barry"; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building"; Jason Segel, “Shrinking"; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building"; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso"; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear."

Cinematic and box office achievement: “Barbie"; “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3″; “John Wick: Chapter 4"; “Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part 1″; “Oppenheimer"; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"; “The Super Mario Bros. Movie"; “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall"; “Barbie"; “Poor Things"; “Killers of the Flower Moon"; “Oppenheimer"; “Past Lives."

Best stand-up comedy television special: Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon"; Trevor Noah, “Where Was I"; Chris Rock, “Selective Outrage"; Amy Schumer, “Emergency Contact"; Sarah Silverman, “Someone You Love"; Wanda Sykes, “I’m an Entertainer."

(With inputs from AP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.