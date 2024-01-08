Robert Downey Jr. won Golden Globes in the 'best supporting actor' category while Christopher Nolan bagged the 'Best Director - Motion Picture' for Oppenheimer on Monday. Additionally, Cillian Murphy won a Golden Globe for best drama film actor for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster. So far, Oppenheimer has bagged three Golden Globes Awards 2024. Murphy played J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer-a story about the making of the atomic bomb. The actor thanked Nolan as he accepted his Globes trophy. "I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master," Murphy said. "Oppenheimer" was one of the biggest box office hits of 2023.

"Barbie," the summer blockbuster starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll, led all nominees going into the ceremony with nine nods. Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell's song "What was I Made For?" has won the Golden Globes for 'best song-motion picture'. Film Barbie also became first film to win 'Cinematic and Box Office Achievement' at the Golden Globes on Monday.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" -- which tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb -- has eight nominations.

Emma Stone was named best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for her lead role in gothic comedy/drama "Poor Things." She said her character in the film, Bella, "accepts the good and bad in equal measure."

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Globe for Supporting Actress in a Movie for her role of a grieving mother in "The Holdovers." She said she was grateful for the chance to portray the “beautiful and flawed woman."

The Globes honored the best of film and television selected by a new group of 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, part of reforms made after a diversity and ethics scandal among Globe voters.

The Globes kicked off Hollywood's annual awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on March 10 and brought top stars together after six months of strikes by actors and writers in 2023.

List of 2024 Golden Globe winners:

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer"

FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers"

MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING MOVIE ROLE

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer"

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown"

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall"

MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION COMEDY

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear"

STAND-UP COMEDY TELEVISION SPECIAL

Ricky Gervais, “Armageddon"

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron"

