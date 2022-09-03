Good news for movie fans! Watch films for just 75 on 16 Sept. Details here

Movie lovers will get a chance to watch a movie for just ₹75 in cinema halls and theaters on 16 September. This is because the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has given a special discount to all cinephiles to celebrate National Cinema Day. The MAI said that ₹75 tickets were a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}