Good news for movie fans! Watch films for just 75 on 16 Sept. Details here

According to movie theatre owners and operators, the one-day discount will boost the footfall of the audience as they are struggling to compete with the OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime
Movie lovers will get a chance to watch a movie for just ₹75 in cinema halls and theaters on 16 September. This is because the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has given a special discount to all cinephiles to celebrate National Cinema Day. The MAI said that ₹75 tickets were a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.
However, the ticket price will be observed at 4,000 movie theatres across India, including major chains like PVR and Cinepolis.
The movie association said that the ₹75 ticket scheme is by theatres only. Customers purchasing tickets via booking apps may levy additional charges.
According to movie theatre owners and operators, the one-day discount will boost the footfall of the audience as they are struggling to compete with the OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
The Multiplex association said that the Indian film industry had seen a sharp recovery and much has been attributed to hits like KFG: Chapter 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Hollywood hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Meanwhile, according to the trade experts, the South Indian movie industry has recovered to 80% of its pre-covid business on the back of successive hits at the box office.
According to a recent report by media consultancy Ormax and investment firm GroupM, Telugu cinema has seen significant growth in box office collections. From January-April, 60% of Hindi box office revenues came from dubbed versions of south Indian films like K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR. During this period, Telugu films contributed 27% to overall revenues, compared to 12% in 2019, while Hindi cinema’s share fell from 43% in 2018 to 38% in 2022.
Bollywood movies are facing the wrath of audiences for poor content. Big-budgeted movies like Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’ have garnered lower-than-expected box office collections.
