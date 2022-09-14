Google, Meta fined a total of more than $70 million by South Korea over privacy
- Alleged violations include collecting and using personal information without users’ consent
South Korea is levying more than $70 million in fines against Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. over alleged digital-privacy violations, the latest government action scrutinizing the tech industry’s collection of personal data.
South Korea is levying more than $70 million in fines against Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. over alleged digital-privacy violations, the latest government action scrutinizing the tech industry’s collection of personal data.
Google will be fined 69.2 billion won, equivalent to $49.6 million, and Meta 30.8 billion won, equivalent to $22.1 million, according to a Wednesday ruling by South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission. The alleged violations include collecting and using personal information without users’ consent for targeted advertising and other purposes.
Google will be fined 69.2 billion won, equivalent to $49.6 million, and Meta 30.8 billion won, equivalent to $22.1 million, according to a Wednesday ruling by South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission. The alleged violations include collecting and using personal information without users’ consent for targeted advertising and other purposes.
The South Korean commission also ordered the two companies to ensure that users can “easily and clearly" understand and exercise their rights to their personal information.
Google and Meta expressed disagreement with the commission’s findings. A Google spokeswoman said the company has always demonstrated a commitment to giving users control and transparency through continuing updates. A Meta spokeswoman said the company is confident it has operated in a “legally compliant way that meets the processes required by local regulations."
The South Korean penalties continue a string of regulatory efforts to assert users’ rights to digital privacy against tech giants’ use of individual’s data for advertising and other services.
Earlier this month, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission issued the European Union’s second-largest privacy fine, €405 million, against Meta’s Instagram for alleged mishandling of data about children. Meta said it planned to appeal the amount and that the decision related to settings it had updated more than a year ago.
In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission last month said it would consider adopting rules that could bar some data collection and handling practices.
South Korean regulators on Wednesday cited similar French and German rulings from 2019 that fined or imposed restrictions on Google and Facebook for data collection used for targeted advertising.
Google failed to properly inform South Korean users about how their personal information is collected on its new account sign-up page, the South Korean privacy commission contended. The full range of options for personal-data storage and usage was concealed and the default option for consent was set to “agree" since at least June 2016, the privacy commission said.
And since at least July 2018, the commission alleged, Facebook’s new-account sign-up page failed to properly disclose how a person’s data can be used, as mandated by local privacy laws, and to obtain user consent. Facebook provided only a lengthy page of information about its policies in a way that is difficult for users to comprehend, the commission said.
“Accumulation of user-specific data collection activities can result in serious privacy violations," said Yoon Jong-in, chairperson of the Personal Information Protection Commission. “In that respect, we consider these acts to be grave violations."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text