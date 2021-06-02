Tech giant Google on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking an interim protection against declaring its search engine as a "Social Media Intermediary" (SMI) under the new IT Rules, legal website Live Law reported . The company asked the court to set aside an earlier order, passed by a single-judge bench on 20 April, which applied to the company in relation to certain offending content posted on an internet pornography website.

Google said that although it was an intermediary, the Delhi high court judge had "mischaracterised" its search engine as a 'social media intermediary' or 'significant social media intermediary' as provided under the new rules. Under the new rules, a social media intermediary is defined as an entity that primarily or solely enables online interaction between two or more users and allows them to create, upload, share, disseminate, modify or access information using its services.

"Search engines are a reflection of the content and information that is available on the internet. And while we maintain a consistent policy over removal of objectionable content from search results, the Delhi High Court order has cast certain obligations that would wrongly classify Google search as a social media intermediary," a Google spokesperson told Mint.

“The direction also requires proactively identifying and globally disabling access to any content which may be similar to the offending content, that may appear on any other websites/online platforms, or in any other context. We’ve filed an appeal against this part of the order and look forward to explaining the steps we take to remove objectionable content from Google search results," the spokesperson added.

Google said that its appeal is against the classification of Google Search as social media intermediary and not against the IT rules. The development clearly hints at the greater need of clarity by the government on key definitions under the new rules and its implementation said technology and legal experts.

Gurshabad Grover, senior policy officer at the Centre for Internet and Society (CIS) noted that while the IT Act treats intermediaries based on their function, the new IT Rules are entity based. According to him, the definition of social media intermediary under the new rules is also extremely broad that it practically encapsulates everything.

“Slack messaging app, for instance, which is often used by an organisation and its employees might have 50 lakh users but it might not fit the conventional definition of a social media platform," he said.

Going forward, Grover said more companies could contest the new IT Rules as they are broad based. “Most of the new obligations are on significant social media intermediaries. A lot of these rules hinge on how one defines ‘social media’ and ‘registered users’ which is still not clear. We are expected to see more clarifications from the IT Ministry in the coming months," he added.

Atul Pandey, partner, Khaitan & Co, a law firm points out that the new IT Rules do not clarify whether a pure play intermediary like Google (which only hosts a search engine) can come within the ambit of “social media intermediary" or “significant social media intermediary".

More importantly, Pandey notes, that rule 6 also permits the government to mandate any other intermediary to comply with the requirements prescribed for significant social media intermediary “if the services of that intermediary permits the publication or transmission of information in a manner that may create a material risk of harm to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order".

“Considering the broad working of the exceptional circumstances under which intermediaries may be treated as significant social media intermediary, there is certainly a greater change of entities taking a legal route for seeking protection from such interpretation by the government," he added.

