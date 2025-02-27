Google search changes upend publishers’ product-review sites
Alexandra Bruell , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Feb 2025, 06:59 PM IST
SummaryNew rules for recommendation sites like Forbes Vetted and CNN Underscored threaten their business models and hurt freelancers.
Google changed its rules around how product-review sites appear in its search engine. In the process, it devastated a once-lucrative corner of the news media world.
Google changed its rules around how product-review sites appear in its search engine. In the process, it devastated a once-lucrative corner of the news media world.