Government asks social media firms compliance status for IT rules

The government has responded to the case as well, saying that the intent behind the rules is not to violate the right to privacy. “The Government of India is committed to ensure the Right to Privacy to all citizens but at the same time it is also the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order, and ensure national security," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “None of the measures proposed by India will impact the normal functioning of WhatsApp in any manner whatsoever and for the common users, there will be no impact," Prasad added in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}