According to the centre the channels spreading false and sensationalist claims about the Supreme Court of India, the Chief Justice of India, government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and farm loan waivers, among other fake news. For example, one of the channels stated that Supreme Court had ruled that future elections would be conducted by ballot papers; the government giving money to people who have bank accounts, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards; a ban on EVMs, and so on.