Government concerned about vulgarity on OTT platforms, says Anurag Thakur1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 08:42 PM IST
- The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that
NEW DELHI : Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the government was concerned about increasing obscenity and abusive language found in content on over-the-top streaming platforms.
