Government concerned about vulgarity on OTT platforms, says Anurag Thakur

“The process so far is that the producer has to resolve the received complaints at the first level. 90 to 92 % of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes. The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules are in place. But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. If there is a need to make a change we are willing to consider it seriously," Thakur said.