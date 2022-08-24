Government launches mobile games to commemorate Indian freedom struggle

“These games are an effort to tap into the huge market of online gamers and to educate them through games. Various arms of government of India have collected information about unsung freedom fighters from different corners of the country. Azadi Quest is an effort to make learning of this knowledge engaging and interactive," Thakur said in a statement. He added that it has been a continuous effort by the I&B ministry to nurture the animation, visual effects and gaming sector in India. In the past few years India has emerged among the top five countries in the gaming sector which has grown by 28% in 2021 alone.