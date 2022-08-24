Government launches mobile games to commemorate Indian freedom struggle

Government launches mobile games to commemorate Indian freedom struggle2 min read . 07:12 PM IST
Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched Azadi Quest, a series of online educational mobile games developed in collaboration with gaming company Zynga India to commemorate the country’s freedom struggle. The Azadi Quest games can be accessed Android and iOS devices in English and Hindi and will be available worldwide from September 2022.
“These games are an effort to tap into the huge market of online gamers and to educate them through games. Various arms of government of India have collected information about unsung freedom fighters from different corners of the country. Azadi Quest is an effort to make learning of this knowledge engaging and interactive," Thakur said in a statement. He added that it has been a continuous effort by the I&B ministry to nurture the animation, visual effects and gaming sector in India. In the past few years India has emerged among the top five countries in the gaming sector which has grown by 28% in 2021 alone.
The information in these apps has been curated by Publications Division and Indian Council of Historical Research and will become an easily accessible source of authentic information on our freedom struggle, he said.
Kishore Kichli, country head of Zynga India, said that the path to independence commemorates a transformative milestone in India’s history and the company is proud to be a part of this important national effort to honour India’s past. “This initiative is designed to engage players of all ages while harnessing the power of interactive entertainment as a teaching experience about this important era," he said in a statement.
The year-long partnership between the Publications division and Zynga India will deliver more such games and will also expand on existing games in terms of content and features with a vision to educate people about the different aspects of India’s freedom struggle, the government statement said.