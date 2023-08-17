Event, copyright firms spar over Bollywood songs at weddings2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:22 PM IST
The public notice issued by the Department for Promotion, Industry and Internal Trade is a blow to the music industry facing minuscule revenues from streaming services, radio and television and battling piracy, say copyright societies.
NEW DELHI : A recent government notice saying Bollywood songs can be played at weddings without a copyright licence has revived an age-old tussle between the event management industry and music copyright societies.
