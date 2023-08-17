Event, copyright firms spar over Bollywood songs at weddings

In private consumption of music, enforcement is that much harder because of how difficult it is to track such consumption and the general reluctance among consumers to pay for music, Sandhya Surendran, a partner at legal firm BTG Legal, pointed out. “This attitude stems from a lack of awareness of how copyright law works and how easy it is to access ‘free’ music. In the US or Europe, you cannot operate a business establishment which will have music in its premises without procuring appropriate licenses, and these countries have the necessary infrastructure to support enforcement.However, that said, a wedding is not a ‘commercial’ event and is a private gathering of a limited set of people, so exempting these functions from the scope of performance royalties should technically not be such a big cause of concern given how irregular and erratic the enforcement has been," Surendran added.