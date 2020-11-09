Government proposes merger of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha TV

The government has proposed to merge Lok Sabha Television (LSTV) and Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV), into a single entity called Sansad TV, with the twin purpose of centralizing activities and cutting costs. The new channel is to launched by the middle of January 2021.

LSTV has been functioning from Parliament Library Building (PLB) at Mahadev Road and RSTV from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road and Talkatora Stadium Annexe Building (TKSA). In the proposed merger, the facilities of RSTV may be shifted to the PLB location and TKSA vacated and handed over to NDMC. Broadcasting and transmission equipment and studio facilities will also need to be shifted and integrated with the facilities at the new location.

The Committee on Technology for merger of LSTV and RSTV chaired by SN Singh, ADG (E), Doordarshan has studied the technological requirement for the process of shifting and integration.

Launched in 1989 as Doordarshan and incorporated as Lok Sabha TV in 2004, LSTV offers coverage of central government proceedings and other public affairs programming. Its remit is to make accessible to all the work of the parliamentary and legislative bodies of India. The channel broadcasts live and recorded coverage of the Lok Sabha. It is currently headed by media professional Aashish Joshi.

RSTV, launched in 2011, apart from telecasting live coverage of Rajya Sabha proceedings, brings incisive analysis of parliamentary affairs and provides a platform for knowledge-based programmes. Manoj Pandey is its CEO currently.

