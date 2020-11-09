Government proposes merger of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha TV

LSTV has been functioning from Parliament Library Building (PLB) at Mahadev Road and RSTV from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road and Talkatora Stadium Annexe Building (TKSA). In the proposed merger, the facilities of RSTV may be shifted to the PLB location and TKSA vacated and handed over to NDMC. Broadcasting and transmission equipment and studio facilities will also need to be shifted and integrated with the facilities at the new location.