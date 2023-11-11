Government proposes new law to regulate OTTs like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar. Details here
The new draft legislation in India aims to modernize the regulatory framework for broadcasting services, including OTT content. It will establish content evaluation committees and a Broadcast Advisory Council to regulate streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ Hotstar.
