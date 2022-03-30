Government to merge five film media units

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The ministry of information and broadcasting has announced the merger of four film media units namely Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), National Film Archive of India (NFAI), and Children's Film Society of India (CFSI) with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), a government order said on Wednesday. The order shall have no bearing on the service conditions of the employees of these erstwhile units whom temporary arrangements have transferred to specific verticals functioning under the aegis of the NFDC, the order said. Further, the government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs. 1304.52 crore up to 2026 for activities including production and preservation of films, organization of film festivals and providing financial incentives for audio-visual co-productions with foreign countries, all of which will be implemented through NFDC.

Films Division, established in 1948, was the first state film production and distribution unit, now under the I&B ministry, to produce documentaries and news magazines for publicity of government programmes and the cinematic record of Indian history. The Directorate of Film Festivals is an organisation set up by MIB to organise national and international film festivals and present the National Film Awards. Children's Film Society India is a nodal organisation under MIB that produces children's films and TV programmes in various Indian languages. The National Film Archive of India was established as a media unit to acquire and preserve material relating to Indian cinema and to classify, document data and undertake research relating to films. NFDC is the central agency for film financing, production and distribution under MIB.

"Bringing all these activities under a single management will reduce the overlap of various activities and ensure better utilization of public resources. It will give a strong impetus to the production of films of all genres including feature films, documentaries, children films and animation films; promotion of films through participation in different international festivals and organizing various domestic festivals; preservation of filmic content, digitization and restoration of films; and distribution and outreach activities. The ownership of the assets available with these units will, however, remain with the Government of India," an MIB statement said.

As part of this order, the mandate on production of documentary films will be transferred to NFDC through a sub-vertical called Films Division in order to maintain brand recognition starting 1 April, while any ongoing projects shall be completed by the erstwhile Films Division. NFDC shall assign a team to understand the modalities involved in the same and all revenue generated from these activities shall accrue to NFDC, the order said.

The entire mandate of NFAI shall be transferred to NFDC through the constitution of a preservation vertical starting 1 April. Ravinder Bhakar, current chief executive officer of the Central Board of Film Certification shall take up additional charge as director of NFAI.

The mandate of DFF to organize the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is now transferred to NFDC with the latest edition scheduled to be held in November 2022 to be organized by the latter through its promotion vertical. All other activities conducted by DFF shall be transferred to NFDC with effect from 1 July, 2022.

“The merger of Film Media Units under the Corporation will ensure a balanced and synergized development of the Indian cinema in all its genres- feature films, documentaries, children’s content, animation and short films and will lead to better and efficient utilization of existing infrastructure and manpower," the statement added.