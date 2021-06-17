The central government has issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 thereby providing a statutory recognition to self-regulatory bodies of TV channels such as the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) for entertainment channels or the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, set up by the News Broadcasters Association, that will have to be registered with the government.

The amendments put the rules guiding broadcasters on a par with the IT Rules governing digital and OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms which also have to have a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism.

“At present, there is an institutional mechanism by way of an inter-ministerial committee to address grievances of citizens relating to violation of the Programme or Advertising Codes under the Rules. Similarly, various broadcasters have also developed their internal self-regulatory mechanism for addressing grievances. However, a need was felt to lay down a statutory mechanism for strengthening the grievance redressal structure," a government statement said on Thursday adding that some broadcasters had also requested legal recognition for their associations and bodies.

A notification from the ministry of information and broadcasting regarding the amendment said that a three-tier complaint structure should be established including self-regulation by the broadcaster, followed by the self-regulating bodies of the broadcasters; and an oversight mechanism by the central government.

Broadcasters are to establish a grievance or complaint redressal mechanism and appoint an officer to deal with the complaints received by it. There may be one or more self-regulatory body of broadcasters, and every such body shall be constituted by a minimum of forty broadcasters. Each shall be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court or an independent eminent person from the field of media, broadcasting, entertainment, child rights, human rights or such other relevant fields, and shall have other members, preferably not exceeding six, being independent experts in same fields.

The self-regulating body will, after its constitution, register itself with the Central Government within the next thirty days or within thirty days from the date of its constitution. The Central Government, meanwhile, will develop an oversight mechanism, and publish a charter for self-regulating bodies, including Codes of Practices and establish an inter-departmental committee for hearing grievances or complaints.

A senior executive at a broadcasting company said on condition of anonymity that the amendment was a way of achieving parity with the latest IT Rules or the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 notified by the government this February.

“Overall, it is good news for TV channels that their associations will be taken more seriously and frivolous complaints may not be entertained," the person said adding that it is also a way of ensuring that the self regulatory bodies have more power.

The government statement said that the Cable Television Network Rules have been amended to provide for this statutory mechanism, “which would be transparent and benefit the citizens," besides confirming that self-regulating bodies of broadcasters would be registered with the central government.

“The above notification is significant as it paves the way for a strong institutional system for redressing grievances while placing accountability and responsibility on the broadcasters and their self-regulating bodies," the statement added.

