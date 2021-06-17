Govt amends cable TV rules, provides recognition to TV’s self-regulatory bodies

Broadcasters are to establish a grievance or complaint redressal mechanism and appoint an officer to deal with the complaints received by it. There may be one or more self-regulatory body of broadcasters, and every such body shall be constituted by a minimum of forty broadcasters. Each shall be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court or an independent eminent person from the field of media, broadcasting, entertainment, child rights, human rights or such other relevant fields, and shall have other members, preferably not exceeding six, being independent experts in same fields.